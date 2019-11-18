Woman attacked in Mobile parking garage is suing RSA and security firm

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The victim of a violent sexual assault at a downtown Mobile parking garage is now suing the operators of the building where she worked and the company hired for the security of the property.

The lawsuit was filed in Mobile Circuit Court earlier this year. It names PCH Resorts and Hotels, Retirement Systems of Alabama, and Dynamic Security, among others, as defendants.

The lawsuit claims the companies knew days before that 43-year-old Douglas Dunson, the homeless man arrested for the attack, was using the garage for shelter and that they had reason to believe Dunson presented a danger to people using the garage. The lawsuit also claims the companies failed to secure the garage or warn users there was an imminent danger.

The lawsuit also claims that Dynamic Security had engaged in fraudulent billing practices that led to the company frequently billing RSA for security guard hours when a security guard was not even on duty, or even on the RSA property.

That attack happened on the morning of June 5, 2018, as the woman was reporting to work at the RSA Tower. Dunson, who has a long list of criminal arrests including sexual assault, allegedly encountered the woman as she was exiting her car, first asking her for money, then attacking her according to investigators. That attack reportedly lasted 30 minutes, leaving the victim injured. Dunson had to be taken out of the courtroom during a bond hearing because he was talking back to the judge.

News 5 contacted attorneys for PCH, RSA and Dynamic Security directly for comment, but have not yet heard back.

So far, a trial date has not been set.

LATEST HEADLINES: