Woman arrested in home invasion at grandparents’ home faces more charges

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – An 18-year-old woman who’s accused of planning a home invasion at her grandparents’ home is charged in another home invasion that happened an hour earlier.

Cynthia Register was booked Wednesday into the Santa Rosa County Jail. She’s being held on a $250,000 bond.

WKRG News 5 interviewed Keith Fendley in March just hours after the home invasion on West Jackson Street. Deputies say his granddaughter, Register, and five others were trying to get bail money for a friend. Register stayed outside but two others broke into the house, according to Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons. Fendley fired his gun and shot one of them.

Register is charged now in a home invasion that happened in Milton earlier in the night.

The victims reported five or six people who forced their way in wearing dark clothing and masks. They say the group was armed with a bat and a gun. One victim reported saying, “Oh s—, am I gonna die” and thinking “I’ve got kids to live for,” according to the arrest report.