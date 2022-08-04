TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — A Colbert County woman has been charged with exploiting an elderly man in Tuscumbia, according to authorities.

Kristen Polenik, 36, was arrested on July 30 by deputies with the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office. She was charged with first-degree exploitation of the elderly.

According to court documents, Polenik is accused of stealing $47,807 from an elderly man over the course of two years.

If convicted, Polenik could be facing up to 20 years in prison.

Authorities issued a warrant for her arrest on March 9, but she was not arrested until July 30. She was released later that day on a $15,000 bond.