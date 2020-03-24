WLU professors adjust to working from home as classes move online

'For 10 days I think I worked more than three years.'

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Picture this: A physics professor recording PowerPoint lab presentations as his wife in the next room sings Italian with her students.

That was one scene as the first day of full online classes started at West Liberty University.

I taught more than 30 years face to face. I never taught online before. So, transitioning to online in a very, very short time is very, very challenging. Mohamed Youssef, Professor of Physics at WLU

With 3 labs and nearly 50 students learning physics, you’re worried about your students staying on track, but as a professor, working from home may become the biggest distraction.

All this distraction I have to deal with. Not only that my wife teaches online, but I still have the cat that loves learning. And she always loves learning when I’m so busy preparing and recording things, and she comes and meows. Mohamed Youssef, Professor of Physics at WLU

In a one-week crash-course, West Lib professors learned how to use apps like Whiteboard,

and are now connecting with students through Zoom.

For 10 days I think I worked more than three years. Mohamed Youssef, Professor of Physics at WLU

But, how do you go about teaching music online? Youssef’s wife, and professor of voice, has now brought students into her dining room through mediums like Facetime, Google, and Skype.

I can’t play for the student and they can’t sing at the same time, so there is a lag. So, we have to get over that. Linda Cowan, Department Chair of Music & Theatre, Professor of Voice at WLU

On this first day of online, there is a lot of grace being given, and still a lot to work through.

We actually met last week to discuss the senior recital requirement because that’s a huge thing. It’s something you want to keep for posterity as well. So we’re asking our seniors to record YouTube videos, and they’ll send them to faculty. And we’ll just put their recital program together. Linda Cowan, Department Chair of Music & Theatre, Professor of Voice at WLU

