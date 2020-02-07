WKRG’s Blake Tuszynski wins 2 Addy awards

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) -- Latino leaders are pleased the alleged murderer of 22 people in El Paso will face federal hate-crime charges. But they worry about further attacks against Hispanics, as election-year politics rekindle the anti-immigrant rhetoric that reportedly inspired the shooter.

The U.S. Attorney's Office on Thursday announced a 90-count indictment against Patrick Crusius, the 21-year-old Allen, Texas, man who on Aug. 3 allegedly arrived with an AK-47 style rifle "to kill Mexicans," taking the lives of 22 people and injuring two dozen more. Crusius was already facing state capital murder charges in connection with the attack that shocked this otherwise peaceful community.