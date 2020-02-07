WKRG’s Blake Tuszynski wins 2 Addy awards

News

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Last night was the American Advertising awards, and WKRG’s Blake Tusynski took home a Gold Addy award for Television Advertising and Overall Best Video. This award show showcases tons of work from all of the markets local agencies and big companies.

