WKRG’s Blake Tuszynski wins 2 Addy awards

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Last night was the American Advertising awards, and WKRG’s Blake Tusynski took home a Gold Addy award for Television Advertising and Overall Best Video. This award show showcases tons of work from all of the markets local agencies and big companies.
