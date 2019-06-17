WKRG celebrates Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG presents this year’s Day of Caring Project with the Boys and Girls Clubs in Mobile and Pensacola. Crews from WKRG will be assisting in the summer camps for the Semmes and Pensacola branches. Some of the projects include landscaping, painting, arts and crafts, team volleyball, passing out ice cream and assisting in the reading circles.

The Day of Caring Project is apart of Nexstar’s Founders Day. Nexstar stations across the country are taking on community service projects.

You can follow WKRG and all the other Nexstar stations on social media by searching #NexstarNation and #NexstarCares.

The Nexstar team is working hard at the Boys and Girls Club in Semmes #NexstarNation and #NexstarCares Posted by WKRG Chad Petri on Monday, June 17, 2019

WKRG’s Day of a Caring Project at the Boys and Girls Club in Pensacola. #Nexstarnation #Nexstarcares Posted by Bryant Clerkley WKRG on Monday, June 17, 2019

In Semmes we’re seeing a lot of progress. News 5’s Peter Albrecht gets in on the action playing gym games with some of the kids.

“These kids are fast, quick and young!” exclaimed Peter while working up a sweat. “It’s just fun to see the kids, see what they’re doing this summer, what they’re doing every day. Planting, painting, and playing are all part of the fun and work today. Nexstar offers employees the chance to take a workday to give back to their community.

“I would like to challenge not just our company but other companies I think to take one day to go help, collectively if companies could do that we could make a positive impact in our local communities,” said General Sales Manager Ryan Meisch. It’s not just these individual projects that help this club, it’s also bringing attention to these projects that help raise awareness of a vital part of the community.

“Believe it or not we’ve been here, this branch is celebrating 20 years and we still have people that know we’re here but they just don’t know what we do and I want to change that,” said Branch Director Blake DeWitt.

STEP ONE: Landscaping. ✔️



Gettin goin this morning at the Day of Caring #NexstarCares



🏐 comin at ya around noon! pic.twitter.com/8ON8ERAGAT — Brianna Hollis (@BriHollisNEWS) June 17, 2019