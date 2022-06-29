MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 and Lifesouth Community Blood Centers have teamed up for a blood drive on Wednesday, June 29.
The Lifesouth Blood Mobile is located in the WKRG Parking lot from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and open to anyone who wishes to donate blood for a good cause.
According to a release, anyone who donates will receive:
- Chick-Fil-A gift card
- Twenty dollar E-Gift card
- Coupon for a free pint of blue bell ice cream
- Free car wash from Bebo’s
