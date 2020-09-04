WKRG News 5 investigates: sex offenders living near MCPSS WiFi bus locations

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After Mobile County Public Schools posted the locations of WiFi buses helping students connect to classes, one parent raised concerns to WKRG News 5 about sex offenders living near these spots.

Out of the 20 locations listed by MCPSS, 19 had addresses provided. WKRG News 5 searched the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sex Offender Registry in a one-mile radius around each location provided by the district.

In a Facebook post, Mobile County Public Schools tells parents, “If you are waiting for a hotspot, you can access wifi delivered by our buses deployed around the county in the meantime.”

Currently there is no date set for when all WiFi hot spots will be delivered to students.

We reached out to the district asking if there is security. A spokesperson said the district asked local law enforcement and its resource officers to patrol the areas where the buses are parked.

LocationSchoolNumber of Registered Sex Offenders
2668 Berkley Ave.Blount28
3600 Alba Club Rd.B.C. Rain22
1050 Baltimore St.Williamson14
300 Love Joy LoopVigor13
658 Donald St.LeFlore13
7215 13th St.Baker10
1621 Virginia St.Murphy9
6128 Sperry Rd.Theodore8
5230 Glenwood Rd.MGM8
7050 Lott Rd.MGM7
3900 Airport Blvd.Davidson6
3925 Michael Blvd.Davidson5
198105 Shepard Lake Rd. ECitronelle3
5672 Three Notch Rd.B.C. Rain2
10835 Dauphin Island ParkwayBryant1
9758 McLeod Rd.Baker0
3290 Hwy. 188Bryant0
16641 Pine Rd.Citronelle0
14440 Tanner Williams Rd.MGM0

You can search for sex offenders in your area by clicking HERE.

