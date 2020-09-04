WKRG News 5 investigates: sex offenders living near MCPSS WiFi bus locations

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After Mobile County Public Schools posted the locations of WiFi buses helping students connect to classes, one parent raised concerns to WKRG News 5 about sex offenders living near these spots.
Out of the 20 locations listed by MCPSS, 19 had addresses provided. WKRG News 5 searched the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sex Offender Registry in a one-mile radius around each location provided by the district.
In a Facebook post, Mobile County Public Schools tells parents, “If you are waiting for a hotspot, you can access wifi delivered by our buses deployed around the county in the meantime.”
Currently there is no date set for when all WiFi hot spots will be delivered to students.
We reached out to the district asking if there is security. A spokesperson said the district asked local law enforcement and its resource officers to patrol the areas where the buses are parked.
|Location
|School
|Number of Registered Sex Offenders
|2668 Berkley Ave.
|Blount
|28
|3600 Alba Club Rd.
|B.C. Rain
|22
|1050 Baltimore St.
|Williamson
|14
|300 Love Joy Loop
|Vigor
|13
|658 Donald St.
|LeFlore
|13
|7215 13th St.
|Baker
|10
|1621 Virginia St.
|Murphy
|9
|6128 Sperry Rd.
|Theodore
|8
|5230 Glenwood Rd.
|MGM
|8
|7050 Lott Rd.
|MGM
|7
|3900 Airport Blvd.
|Davidson
|6
|3925 Michael Blvd.
|Davidson
|5
|198105 Shepard Lake Rd. E
|Citronelle
|3
|5672 Three Notch Rd.
|B.C. Rain
|2
|10835 Dauphin Island Parkway
|Bryant
|1
|9758 McLeod Rd.
|Baker
|0
|3290 Hwy. 188
|Bryant
|0
|16641 Pine Rd.
|Citronelle
|0
|14440 Tanner Williams Rd.
|MGM
|0
You can search for sex offenders in your area by clicking HERE.
