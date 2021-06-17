WKRG News 5 gives back during Nexstar’s Day of Caring

(WKRG) — WKRG News 5 gave back to the community during its parent company’s Nexstar Day of Caring.

Team members in Mobile and Pensacola were on-site at local Habitat for Humanity builds. Crews in Mobile helped volunteers build homes on 3rd Street off Cody Road.

WKRG News 5 volunteers helped build two homes in the Mobile Terrace neighborhood.

“It’s like a dream come true. I always wanted to own my own house,” said Dionne Johnson.

Johnson stopped by her future home this morning, to admire the process done so far. “Just waiting for the ending process. Me and my children are excited,” said Johnson.

A few months ago, she began the process to apply to receive a Habitat for Humanity home. She says she’s shocked how quickly its moved.

“Habitat for Humanity has been amazing. They have all of these volunteers come out to help with the projects, and it’s just like there’s no words to express how I feel about the situation. I’m just blessed. I’m so thankful for them and all of the volunteers that has came out to help us,” said Johnson.

Habitat for Humanity works to help build strength, stability, and self-reliance with families in need of decent and affordable housing. Homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers.

“All of our homeowners do sweat equity hours. They do educational classes, they take maintenance classes. And then they purchase these homes so they do pay a mortgage they have to be able to maintain it. They work super hard to get there,” said Courtney Rouse-Heinz, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Southwest Alabama.

“Moving from my apartment to my own house – it’s great. We’re excited,” said Carmenita Edwards, who is a recipient of a Habitat for Humanity home.

WKRG News 5 volunteers worked side by side with homeowners to help get them closer to moving in. “It means a whole lot to me,” said Johnson.

You can learn more about volunteering with Habitat for Humanity here.

WKRG News 5’s Pensacola crew was on Glendora Street. The house will go to someone in the Pensacola community, thanks to Habitat for Humanity. They currently have 35 homes being built in Santa Rosa and Escambia counties. Habitat for Humanity says the need for affordable homes is on the rise, and volunteers make that possible.

The Nexstar Founder, Perry Sook, started the company in Scranton, PA, WYOU-TV, in 1996 and had fewer than 100 employees. Fast forward to today, and they are 12,400 employees strong. Nexstar is the largest local television group in the country.

Sook says that the founding mission has not changed. The goal is still to produce high quality, informative and relevant content for the communities we serve and to help our business partners grow.