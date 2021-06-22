WKRG News 5 Anchor Cherish Lombard welcomes baby girl!

MOBILE, Ala. – (WKRG) “Oohs and Aahs” filled the newsroom this afternoon as fellow anchors and reporters got their first glimpse of the newest member of the WKRG News 5 family.

Cherish Lombard and her husband, Glenn, shared pictures of their beautiful healthy daughter, Solstice. She was born Monday, June 21, the longest day of the year marked by the Summer Solstice.

The couple’s son Fox, 2 years old, met his sister Tuesday which also happens to be Lombard’s birthday.

Lombard who worked on the anchor desk until delivery is grateful for all the well wishes she’s received from viewers throughout her pregnancy. ‘Everyone has been so thoughtful and it means so much to my family. We’re all doing well and excited about what’s to come,” said Lombard.