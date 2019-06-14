WKRG motorcyclists share experiences on the road

Thursday in every newscast, we’re raising awareness about motorcycle safety, and dangers of riding.

We have several bikers in our News 5 family, including our news director, Chris Best, and meteorologist John Nodar.

No matter where you go, it’s not uncommon to see or hear the roaring engine of a motorcycle around you. The thrilling ride has become extremely popular over the years, but now it’s creating safety concerns.

Motorcycles have been a part of news director Christopher Best, and meteorologist John Nodar lives for a very long time.

“When I was 12 years old, I traded my Nintendo in for a dirt bike and I’ve been riding off and on ever since,” said Best.

“Got my first job so I could go out and buy a motorcycle, I was 14 years old,” said Nodar.

With decades of road experience, when it comes to bikes, let’s just say there’s not a newscast long enough for the two to share some of their bizarre moments behind the two-wheeled sled.

“People would just pull into your lane and let’s face it, they’re bigger than we are,” said Nodar.

“Well, you can actually see what people are doing on a motorcycle better than you can in your own car,” said Best.

With many common causes of motorcycle accidents, like drivers simply not seeing bikers.

The one that seems to be the biggest issue, is distracted driving.

“When somebody doesn’t have regard for their own lives and whether they are going to crash and hurt themselves, they’re certainly not going to have a regard for somebody they don’t know,” said Best.

A hard reality, that is making it more difficult for riders to get behind the wheels.