MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WRKG) — If you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, call the WKRG hotline Tuesday from 4 pm-7 pm and talk with a local doctor.

WKRG has partnered with the Medical Association of the State of Alabama and the Medical Society of Mobile County to bring in experts for the hotline.

The doctors can answer a variety of questions like children and the vaccine, if the vaccine costs money, and if the vaccine is safe.

Call 251-662-3047