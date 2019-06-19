Witness describes helping pregnant woman after shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The pregnant woman shot on Navco Road on Tuesday morning has been identified.

Court records show Shaquille J. Tabb was the pregnant woman in the car when she was shot multiple times. Her unborn child was killed. Tabb had four children with her in the car at the time.

Mobile police arrested Demetrius Hickenbottom for the shooting.

Court records show Hickenbottom’s son, Demetrius Hickenbottom Jr. was in the car at the time. The other children identified by court records as Demarion Tabb, Jermal Gamble, and Demarcus Tabb.

Tabb’s father posted to Facebook asking for prayers for his daughter.

Good evening family,Brothers@ friends please say a prayer for my daughter she been shot seven times i don't no the condition of her right now father cover her in your blood. Posted by Van Kennedy on Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Tabb crashed into a fence and tree in a front yard of a home on Navco Road. News 5 spoke with the man who lives at the home there. He declined to speak on camera, but says he and his wife heard something around 2 or 3 in the morning. He wasn’t sure if it was gunshots or the car crashing into the fence. A boy came to his door asking for his help. The neighbor says he went out and saw the car in the middle of his front yard. He called 911, and went to help the woman.

He says Tabb was trying to get out of the car, and he didn’t know she had been shot at the time. He told her to stay awake and keep breathing. He says she was crying out for help and asking where her children were.

Hickenbottom is charged with capital murder and five counts of attempted murder.