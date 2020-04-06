Wisconsin governor signs executive order suspending Tuesday’s election

FILE – In this Thursday Feb. 6, 2020 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers holds a press conference in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin policymakers scrambled Wednesday, March 18, 2020, to help displaced workers, shuttered bars and restaurants, and others reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, including asking the federal government for more medical equipment and seeking loans to help small businesses survive. Gov. Evers, a Democrat, was to speak with Republican legislative leaders about his plan for a far-reaching emergency package of legislation to help those struggling with the outbreak. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP File)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has signed an Executive Order suspending all in-person voting for the April 7 spring election, rescheduling it for June 9.

In the Executive Order, Gov. Evers also directs the Legislature to meet on Tuesday, April 7, during a special session to address the election date. In a Monday release, Gov. Evers say that if the Legislature does not enact legislation to change the new election date, in-person voting will occur on June 9.

“Today, I signed an executive order suspending in-person voting for tomorrow’s election. Frankly, there’s no good answer to this problem—I wish it were easy. I have been asking everyone to do their part to help keep our families, our neighbors, and our communities safe, and I had hoped that the Legislature would do its part—just as the rest of us are—to help keep people healthy and safe,” said Gov. Evers. “But as municipalities are consolidating polling locations, and absent legislative or court action, I cannot in good conscience stand by and do nothing. The bottom line is that I have an obligation to keep people safe, and that’s why I signed this executive order today.”

On Monday morning, the Legislature decided to go ahead with in-person voting on Tuesday despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Evers says all ballots already cast in the 2020 Spring election will remain valid and will be tallied in conjunction with the new in-person voting date.

According to Scott Bauer of the Associated Press, Speaker of the Assembly Robin Vos and State Senator Scott Fitzgerald say they will immediately appeal Gov. Evers’ order to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

17 minutes after @GovEvers issues his executive order to postpone tomorrow's election, @SpeakerVos and @SenFitzgerald say they will immediately appeal to the Wisconsin Supreme Court



“The clerks of this state should stand ready to proceed with the election," they said. — Scott Bauer (@sbauerAP) April 6, 2020

Outagamie County Executive Thomas Nelson said in a tweet seen below that he will issue an order later Monday to close all polling locations throughout the county as an addition to Gov. Evers’ order.

OUTAGAMIE County emergency declaration calling for closure of polling sites. @GovEvers #SafeAtHome pic.twitter.com/YvtssgWHyY — Thomas Nelson (@OutagamieExec) April 6, 2020

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich tweeted his appreciation for Gov. Evers’ order, saying “The right decision is not always the easy one. Thank you, Governor Evers, for taking appropriate and lawful action to protect the rights and health of our citizenry.”

The right decision is not always the easy one. Thank you, @GovEvers, for taking appropriate and lawful action to protect the rights and health of our citizenry. https://t.co/FIk7hi1ojr — Eric Genrich (@MayorGenrich) April 6, 2020

Meagan Wolfe, Administrator with the Wisconsin Elections Commission, released a statement to local clerks, saying:

“While the Governor has called for moving the election, we can be certain there will be very fast-moving litigation.



Therefore, we must continue to making preparation in earnest for tomorrow. If the election is moved to the 9th we will adjust accordingly, but all we can do today is prepare for tomorrow.



I know too much has already been asked of you, but we ask you to proceed with your Election Day preparations as we do not know the outcome of any possible litigation and we need to be prepared if the election is held tomorrow.”

Chairman Andrew Hitt of the Wisconsin GOP released a statement, saying, “It is tragic to see such a reckless disregard for the Constitution from Gov. Tony Evers who just days ago admitted he did not have the power to change the election. His admission will weigh heavily on the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision, so we are left to conclude that the Governor is playing politics with something as precious as our democracy. The Republican Party will continue to fight for the rule of law.”