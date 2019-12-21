Winter begins tonight!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – For those along the Gulf Coast who do not enjoy the sun setting before 5 PM, good news! The daylight hours will increase after tonight.

The winter solstice is an instantaneous moment in time when the Earth’s 23.5° axial tilt is farthest away from our sun. That moment, which occurs at 10:19 PM CT, will mark the official start of winter in the Northern Hemisphere. The Southern Hemisphere will start its astronomical Summer.

Today also produced the shortest amount of daylight hours. The sun rose around 6:46 AM with a sunset at 4:55 PM. That is a total of 10 hours and 9 minutes of daylight. As we move through January and February, the amount of daylight will get larger all the way through the vernal equinox (March 19 at 10:50 PM) and up to the summer solstice (June 20 at 4:44 PM).