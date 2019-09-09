Winning $107K ticket purchased at Pensacola Publix

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Attention Lottery fans: If you bought a Fantasy 5 Florida Lottery ticket this past week at a Pensacola Publix store, you could be a lucky winner.

The Florida Lottery has announced a winning ticket was sold at the Publix store, 2180 W. Nine Mile Road, in Pensacola. The prize? More than $107,000.

The winning ticket was sold sometime this past week and numbers were drawn on Sunday.

The lucky numbers were 05-07-16-21-33.

A lottery spokeswoman says the winner has not claimed the prize but once they do, the lottery will be able to provide more information about the winner.