Wind Creek: Joy of Life

By: Wind Creek

Wind Creek KITCHEN Cooking Studio in Atmore hosted Joy of Life on the Gulf Coast supporters for an interactive culinary experience on Thursday, January 9.

KITCHEN Chef, Todd Brown, and his team led the group in hands-on preparation of a special surf and turf luncheon.

Wind Creek representatives discussed the upcoming Joy of Life Mardi Gras Ball and Wind Creek’s annual partnership for the 7th Annual Joy of Life Mardi Gras Ball to Benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Guests included Joy of Life Mardi Gras Ball King and Queen and Joy of Life Board members and staff. St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital provides research and care for children at no cost to their families

