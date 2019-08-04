Wind Creek awards $50k to History Museum

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The History Museum of Mobile is getting a big boost today to help more people enjoy the history they have to offer. Officials with Wind Creek Hospitality will present the museum with a $50,000 check this afternoon. According to a news release, the money will help pay for free admission during Open House periods on the first Sunday of every month for a year.

“The partnership means that the History Museum’s incredible collection will continue to be available and accessible for all,” said the news release. The presentation will happen during today’s open house from 2 pm to 2:30 Sunday afternoon.