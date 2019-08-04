Breaking News
Police source: 18 killed, multiple injured in El Paso Walmart shooting

Wind Creek awards $50k to History Museum

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The History Museum of Mobile is getting a big boost today to help more people enjoy the history they have to offer. Officials with Wind Creek Hospitality will present the museum with a $50,000 check this afternoon. According to a news release, the money will help pay for free admission during Open House periods on the first Sunday of every month for a year.

“The partnership means that the History Museum’s incredible collection will continue to be available and accessible for all,” said the news release. The presentation will happen during today’s open house from 2 pm to 2:30 Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories