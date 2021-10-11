Wilmer woman dies in crash on Snow Road

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama State Troopers report a 36-year-old Wilmer woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Snow Road Sunday night.

It happened at about 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10. Troopers say Priscilla Shea Goodlett was driving a 2008 Toyota Camry when it left the roadway and struck a tree. Goodlett was transported to Providence Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. The crash happened on Snow Road about two miles southwest of the Semmes city limits in Mobile County.

Nothing more information is available as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.