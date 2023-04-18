MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A grand jury has indicted Aubrey Pate, 23, Tuesday afternoon with manslaughter for causing the death of Mobile runner, Victor Birch, in a car crash back in September 2022.

The indictment obtained by WKRG News 5 says that Pate was speeding and driving on the wrong side of the road while under the influence of marijuana.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Previously, the evidence against Pate was presented to a grand jury, but he was not indicted.

This time around Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said, “I presented additional evidence from an expert witness,” and this ultimately led to an indictment.