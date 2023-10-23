MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, Ala. (WKRG) — The Magnolia Springs Volunteer Fire Department along with other fire crews were working to contain a wildfire on Bay Road West and keep it from spreading Sunday afternoon.

Magnolia Springs Fire Chief Kaylan Driskell said the fire spread about 60 acres, and started Wednesday, but they were not informed until much later.

“Neighbors nearby felt that we already knew about the fire, so they didn’t call it in,” Driskell explained. “However, the fire had been unreported from Wednesday, Thursday or even Friday for that matter.”

As far as the cause of the fire, Driskell said the resident on the other side of the woods is to blame.

“It was a resident that was doing some burning in their backyard,” Driskell said. “And even though we’re under a no burn ban, they were still burning.”

This isn’t the first time the woods on Bay Road West were engulfed in flames. In 2016, a wildfire burned 150 to 200 acres, and in 2014, 500 acres were destroyed.

Chief Driskell said this situation is a bit too common around this time of year which is why he encourages everyone to follow Alabama’s burn ban.

“Resources are very thin, and with the heat and the low humidity out here, it doesn’t take much to get a fire going and be able to handle that and was the big thing,” said Driskell. “So they can follow the burn ban, and it cuts back on the work load for us.”

The burn ban prohibits residents from burning things outside due to dry weather conditions.

The ban will be lifted after Oct. 31.