Spanish Fort, Ala. (WKRG) — Art Oken became a commissioned officer out of ROTC in college in the 1960’s. Trained as an aircraft navigator and in electronic warfare, he was soon sent to Vietnam.



“As the war got underway–the air campaign in southeast Asia, the attrition, the fighter attrition was unacceptable–and that’s an understatement,” he said.



The culprit–surface to air missiles that were taking U.S. fighters out of the skies with ease.



Oken said, “The Russians put their state of the art equipment early on in southeast Asia–the SA-2, surface to air missile system–and so they were very good at what they did.”



Then–fighter bombers, like the F-105–the plane Oken flew in, used World War Two tactics–essentially lobbing a bomb at a target, but leaving the jet exposed to the missiles from the ground. So the U.S. changed tactics to more modern electronic warfare with the use of new, highly classified equipment in the aircraft.



“It consummated into, among other things, the Wild Weasel program,” he said.



The wild weasel aircraft–F-105’s–were loaded with the equipment that would detect the missile batteries and pin-point their locations for other aircraft to destroy.



“The weasel is a ferret–and we were essentially ferrets–we went in there…”



Oken flew a total of 81 missions as a liaison officer to relay information to command about how the Wild Weasel program was working to change the U.S. approach to air warfare.



“Well it certainly put them on the defensive,” said Oken. “It was highly successful.”



After his military career, he was a lawyer–and having spent training time at both Keesler and Eglin Air Force bases–settled with his Mobile native wife here on the Gulf Coast. He’s currently retired and serves as a board member of the Alabama State Veterans Cemetery. He’s our Serving Those Who Serve hero–and a very humble veteran.



“I am the least of a smallish group of very, very courageous, very capable people,” said Oken.



