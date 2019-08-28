Wife and child of Montgomery Biscuits Pitcher killed in Virginia triple murder

News

by: WKRG Staff, WFLA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG & WFLA) — The pitcher of the Montgomery Biscuits, Blake Bivens, lost his wife and child in a triple murder in Virginia.

Tampa Bay Rays minor leaguer Blake Bivens wife and child are among three killed according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Passan reports police in Virginia have charged Bivens’ wife’s brother with first-degree homicide.

Michael Thomas Bernard

He was found running around naked after the murder.

Montgomery Biscuits abruptly canceled Tuesday night’s game.

The team sent out a social media announcement that provided limited details other than that it had experienced “a tragic event within the Biscuits family.”

Their opponent, the Chatanooga Lookouts, sent out a tweet as well saying “Our thoughts are with the entire Tampa Bay Rays and Montgomery Biscuits organizations.”

The Rays have also released a statement saying “Our hearts are broken for Blake. We are grieving with him and will support him any way you can.”

