ATHENS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – All classes of humanity appreciate gracefulness regardless of individual background, social status, education, or geography. Some point to figure skating, others to classic football receptions by Jerry Rice. Some prefer ballet, and others prefer old reels of Jackie Kennedy in an Oleg Cassini suit.

What, then, is the bird equivalent of this endearing and dynamic yet nearly undefinable human quality? It’s the pelican: nature’s ballerina.

Oh, hush. I know they look like they swallowed a Volkswagen, but don’t be all judgy in the New Year. Now, everyone knows the Brown Pelican is the Louisiana State Bird, and being so, it’s the pelican species that usually garners all the attention locally. So, I’m going to cover its attention-deprived cousin, the American White Pelican (Pelecanus erythrorhynchos).

American white pelicans in flight. (Source: image by Steven Mlodinow)

When you see pelicans in inland North America, you’re seeing the American White Pelican.

From about October through March, go to almost any area lake or up and down the Red River and you’ll likely find them. Average numbers for groups in our area range from 30 or 40 on up to just over 100, per www.ebird.org.

Brown Pelicans are strictly coastal unless driven inland by storms or some sort of unusual circumstance. But American White Pelicans are here in our area right now, slowly floating along like snow white barges and catching fish in their trademark bill pouch when it suits them.

American White Pelicans are also bigger than the once endangered Brown Pelican.

Browns are by no means small birds. Their wingspan averages nearly 80 inches or just over six and a half feet, and from bill to tail, they’re just over four feet.

But American White Pelicans are a foot longer than Brown Pelicans and with wingspans of nine feet, they’re a full 30% larger and heavier than the Brown.

Despite their large size and admitted awkwardness on land, American White Pelicans are truly graceful flyers. Go to a local lake or perhaps the Joe D. Waggoner Red River lock and dam #5 and watch them fly by in their neat single-file lines, soaring just inches over the water. For such a huge bird, they seem to prefer coasting rather than flapping.

Every time I see American White Pelicans in flight, they remind me of old photos of Howard Hughes’ “Spruce Goose” with their shared long wings and drooping bellies. Delightfully rotund, yes, but also undeniably graceful. Hmm. That might end up being my epitaph.

These American White Pelicans show the breeding season “horn” and dwarf the nearby Brown Pelicans. (Source: image by Joan Garvey)

Now, let’s talk about that bill. Pelicans belong to an order of birds called Pelecaniformes, which also includes frigate birds, boobies, and cormorants, the latter being a very familiar and very abundant species in our area. Most birds in this order have what’s called a “gular pouch,” from the Latin “gula,” meaning throat. Same origin for “gullet.”

The gular pouch is a large, distensible piece of skin on the underside of the bird’s lower mandible and connects to the throat. When floating, pelicans dip their bills into the water, open them, and scoop upward, allowing the gular pouch to fill with up to three gallons of water and hopefully with fish, crawfish, or other goodies. They can also do this from the air, diving face first into the water, usually in small groups, and ballooning their bills as fish-devouring nets. I tried that at Thanksgiving dinner after being inspired by “Cool Hand Luke,” and all I got was dirty looks.

Perhaps the oddest part of that big orange bill is that during the breeding season, males develop a skin plate called a “horn” just below halfway down the ridge of the upper mandible. It can be about three inches long and about two inches tall, and when they molt later, they shed the plate. Sort of the bird version of a deer antler, basically.

Ornithologists don’t know the actual use of the “horns,” but it likely pertains to courtship or to challenges between males because they can’t play “rock, paper, scissors” like civilized adults.

When American White Pelicans first get to northwest Louisiana in fall or just before they leave in spring, you might see this unusual courtship “horn” on a few of them, but American White Pelicans don’t breed in our area. They actually breed from the central Canadian provinces through the upper Great Plains and across the southern and middle Rockies into northern Nevada.

Most of the American White Pelican’s winter population ranges throughout most of Texas to the Mississippi River and to Florida, as well as deep into Mexico, while some birds winter in California.

It’s strange that although the Brown Pelican is our state bird, the American White Pelican is the bird that graces our state flag. And the story behind it is as interesting as the bird itself.

There was a European legend that in times of drought a mother pelican would tear her breast with her bill and feed her own blood to her chicks to save them from dying. This is apocryphal, but the sentiment of self-sacrifice is undeniably noble, so much so that the emblem itself is known as the “pelican of piety.”

Even Shakespeare noted admiration of this in Hamlet when Laertes refers to the “kind, life-rendering pelican.” Nevertheless, you can take a look at our state flag and take note of this legend there, with a few drops of blood shed for her chicks.

And speaking of our state flag and its link between self-sacrifice and “union, justice, and confidence,” read about a few local heroes who worked last month to save an American White Pelican that was trapped in a careless fisherman’s broken line at the Red River National Wildlife Refuge in Bossier. Hats off to these heroes and their own example of piety!