Why no Amber Alert in missing child case?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two days after Faye Swetlick was first reported missing, we are getting questions as to why an Amber Alert has not been issued.

Nearly 1,000 children have been found safe since the inception of the program back in 1996. However, not all children are eligible for an Amber Alert.

For an Amber Alert to be issued, law enforcement has to believe an abduction has occurred, that the child is in imminent danger, that a detailed description of the child exists, that they are 17-years-old or younger, and that the child’s name and critical data has been entered into the National Crime Information System.

Tommy Crosby, the Public Information Officer for SLED says that in the search for Faye Swetlick, not all of the criteria has been met, “The specific circumstances regarding an Amber Alert are first and foremost starting with a child that we believe has been abducted, and in this case, at this point, law enforcement does not believe that, but if during their investigation, that changes, that means that an Amber Alert at some point could be issued.”

Dr. Carole Swiecicki, the Executive Director for the Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center, says that while they will help families and law enforcement with or without an amber alert, the alerts are valuable. “We would be involved whether there is, or isn’t an Amber Alert, you know, children’s advocacy centers can be involved. I think for me as a citizen, knowing that Amber Alerts do sometimes garner more attention because it creates an alert on your phone, you might be more likely to look at that.”

SLED also said that local law enforcement has not asked for an Amber Alert to be issued in this case, but also emphasized that doesn’t mean that the case is less important or that the dissemination of public materials is not as crucial.

Cayce Police, the FBI, SLED and everyone else who is working on the case is releasing new information daily, and is encouraging anyone with tips or information to call law enforcement.

LATEST STORIES: