Who will be crowned top dog at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York?

(CBS) — The 144th Westminster Kennel Club dog show is underway in New York City. More than 2,600 dogs from 20 countries will put their looks and skills to the test, but only one pooch will be crowned “Best in Show.”

Backstage, handlers spent Monday pampering their dogs. They primped the prized dogs to perfection, making for some very pooped pooches. The top dog will be crowned “Best in Show” on Tuesday.

For Melinda Hughes and her dog Moses, it’s a day of grooming and puppy love. “Because his coat is so big, it takes me three hours to dry him when I bathe him, so it’s an ordeal.” They traveled to New York from Oklahoma with their eye set on the top award: “Best in Show.” Hughes says, “This is a bucket list item for me. I’ve been doing this for 34 years and this is something I’ve always wanted to do.”

New this year, the Azawakh joins the competition, bringing the total number of breeds to 204. The Azawakh is very fast but also a calm indoor family companion, according to the Westminster Kennel Club.

For some, the show is a family affair. Venus, a bomb detection dog, is hard at work keeping everyone at the show safe. Last year Venus’ mom won best in breed at Westminster and this year her sister is competing. Venus’ owner, Ed Mayer, says: “It’s nice that she’s protecting them, as well as everybody else. It’s what she does, it’s what she enjoys, and she’s very good at what she does.”

Westminster is the second-oldest sporting event in the country. Only the Kentucky Derby is older. As they say, every dog has its day, but only one can be the top dog Tuesday night at NYC’s Madison Square Garden.

