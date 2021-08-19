WHO Africa: COVID-19 booster shots make ‘mockery’ of equity

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) – The Africa director for the World Health Organization says rich countries’ decisions to roll out COVID-19 booster shots “threaten the promise of a brighter tomorrow for Africa,” and she warns that “as some richer countries hoard vaccines, they make a mockery of vaccine equity.”
U.S. health officials on Wednesday announced plans to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans. The WHO’s Matshidiso Moeti and the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had warned against booster shots in recent weeks as less than 2% of the population on the continent of 1.3 billion people is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
