White House issues guidelines to slow COVID-19 spread

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) —If it were any other spring in this Spanish Fort neighborhood, no one would be surprised to see children on the sidewalks, their parents strolling along for a walk during this near-perfect weather. But this is no ordinary spring. It’s life in the time of coronavirus.

So, it would be easy for everyone to hide from the sunlight, behind their closed doors in fear. It would, in fact, be reasonable. But instead, the folks in the Stonebridge neighborhood off highway 31 decided to use this beautiful day to inspire and comfort each other, while still practicing social distancing.