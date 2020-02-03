White confetti that fell during Super Bowl celebration contained Chiefs’ fan tweets

MIAMI — When the clock struck zero Sunday night in Miami and red, gold and white confetti fell from the sky, there was something special printed on the white pieces– your tweets.

Twitter Sports solicited big game predictions last week.

“Can’t make it to the big game? Now your Tweets can!” Twitter Sports said.

Fans simply had to tweet their prediction with #NFLTwitter.

Abby Eden who was live on the field after the Chiefs win grabbed a handful of the confetti and found one that said, “All the pieces are falling into place as Chiefs! This is our year!”

Scroll down to check out other tweets that made it into the confetti.

Can't make it to the big game? Now your Tweets can!



Tweet your prediction or a show of support using #NFLTwitter and they may become confetti at Super Bowl LIVpic.twitter.com/7Qd4Akcr5l — Twitter Sports (@TwitterSports) January 29, 2020

The white confetti on the field has tweets on them like this pic.twitter.com/482UEfEy1z — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 3, 2020

Cool: NFL loaded up old tweets into confetti machine before it was pushed out to field. Here’s one of them. pic.twitter.com/I6Aix8sFB0 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 3, 2020

MY TWEET MADE IT ONTO SOME SUPER BOWL VICTORY CONFETTI HOLY HELL THIS IS ONE OF THE GREATEST DAYS OF MY LIFE https://t.co/FZM0FRXBp8 — Noah Nelson (@noah_nelson11) February 3, 2020

Some of the on-field confetti is made up of printed out tweets. Really. pic.twitter.com/H467gFgAeT — Mike Ashmore (@mashmore98) February 3, 2020

LATEST STORIES: