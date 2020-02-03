White confetti that fell during Super Bowl celebration contained Chiefs’ fan tweets

MIAMI —  When the clock struck zero Sunday night in Miami and red, gold and white confetti fell from the sky, there was something special printed on the white pieces– your tweets.

Twitter Sports solicited big game predictions last week.

“Can’t make it to the big game? Now your Tweets can!” Twitter Sports said.

Fans simply had to tweet their prediction with #NFLTwitter.

Abby Eden who was live on the field after the Chiefs win grabbed a handful of the confetti and found one that said, “All the pieces are falling into place as Chiefs! This is our year!”

Scroll down to check out other tweets that made it into the confetti.

