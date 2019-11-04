Where to get a free flu shot in Alabama

Ah, November. The time of year when the weather gets a little bit colder, family members bombard you with questions about relationships, and…the flu is back in full force.

Flu season has already started here in Alabama, which means it’s time to put on your big-kid pants and get that dreaded flu shot. Lucky for you, we’ve put together a list of places that offer free flu shots, with bonus perks.

At Publix, Target, and CVS it pays to get a flu shot, literally. CVS will be offering patients $5 off any purchase of $25 or more, Target will include a $5 gift card to their store, and Publix will offer a $10 gift card.

If you don’t live near any of the places listed above, don’t worry. You can still go to a Walgreens, Costco, Sam’s Club, clinic, or your physician to get a flu shot, no membership necessary.

However, there is a catch. The flu shot is only free if your insurance will cover it. Most insurances cover the shot, but on the chance that they don’t, or if you don’t have insurance, here’s what it will cost you in Alabama:

Costco – $19.99

CVS, Target – $23.30

Sam’s Club $35 for anyone under 65 $55 for anyone over 65

Walgreens – $40.99

Publix – $44

Now go out there, get your flu shot and stay healthy this #CuffingSeason.

LATEST POSTS