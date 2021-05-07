Wheelchair-accessible mats now at Dauphin Island West End Beach

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The West End Beach at Dauphin Island introduced a new wheelchair-accessible beach mat that will give easy accessibility to everyone!

“It’s so hard to walk on the beach, just without the mat, it’s so good that we have the mat that it will make it so much easier for other people,” Delaney Zimlich said.

This ADA-approved beach mat took years in the making, with the last hurricane season delaying the project. The mat is 200 feet long and is located on both the Gulf and Bay side of the beach.

“The Mobile Bay NEP and Krewe of Kindness were able to expand those horizons to those with special needs,” Jeff Collier, mayor of Dauphin Island, said. “We want to share all of the different amenities that we have here with everyone and we are just happy to have people come here and enjoy the Dauphin Island experience.”