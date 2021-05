DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Bay National Estuary Program announced it’s working on making the west end of Dauphin Island more accessible.

Above is a video of a different beach, showing an example of what’s going on the sand. The program partnered with the Krewe of Kindness and the Town of Dauphin Island to install A.D.A. wheelchair-compliant beach mats on the Gulf and sound sides of the island.

The program’s Facebook page says the grand opening of the mats is set for this next week.