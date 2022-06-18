(WXIN) — There are dream homes, and then there are in your dreams homes.

We’re talking about houses with underground tunnels, indoor and outdoor pools, and more bathrooms than the average number of rooms in a typical home.

Point2 has compiled a list of the most expensive homes in each U.S. state and Washington D.C.

“With lustrous listings raging from an Atlantic boardwalk mansion in New York to a North Dakota residence smack in the middle of a wildlife tract, they all have one thing in common: They’re astonishing homes with equally astonishing price tags,” reported the real estate market news outlet.

It’s no surprise that the most expensive home on the list is in California. A 25,025-square-foot home in Malibu is on the market for $225 million in the Golden State — about 60 times more expensive than the priciest Nebraska home, which is last on the list.

The California home features 16 bedrooms, 22 bathrooms, a gym, a beach cottage, guest houses, an office, an underground tunnel, and a movie theater, among other amenities.

The Nebraska home has an asking price of $3.75 million and features four bedrooms, six bathrooms, water views, a lake room featuring a fireplace, a hot tub and more.

The list features everything from a $4.99 million modern ranch in North Dakota to a nearly 100-year-old estate in Miami Beach, Florida, on the market for $170 million.

There’s even at least one celebrity crib on the list.

The priciest home in Indiana is racing icon Tony Stewart’s $30M lodge that features a 9-acre stocked lake.

Here’s the full list:

California – $225,000,000 New York – $175,000,000 Florida – $170,000,000 Nevada – $100,000,000 Washington – $85,000,000 Oregon – $65,000,000 Connecticut – $60,000,000 Texas – $60,000,000 Hawaii- $59,500,000 Colorado – $55,00,000 Tennessee – $50,00,000 Utah – $48,000,000 Illinois – $45,000,000 Montana – $40,000,000 Massachusetts – $39,000,000 Virginia – $39,000,000 Indiana – $30,000,000 Arizona – $28,000,000 New Mexico – $27,500,000 Pennsylvania – $27,000,000 Kentucky – $25,000,000 New Jersey – $25,000,000 Maryland – $24,900,000 District of Columbia – $20,000,000 South Carolina – $20,000,000 Idaho – $19,750,000 New Hampshire – $19,500,000 West Virginia – $19,500,000 Wyoming – $19,500,000 Rhode Island – $18,500,000 Georgia – $17,800,000 Vermont – $16,000,000 Oklahoma – $15,000,000 Louisiana – $14,000,000 North Carolina – $13,900,000 Alabama – $12,300,031 Mississippi – $12,250,000 Minnesota – $12,000,000 Iowa – $11,900,000 Wisconsin – $11,900,000 Michigan – $11,500,000 Maine – $10,500,000 Missouri – $9,999,999 Alaska – $9,000,000 Arkansas – $7,000,000 Ohio – $6,950,000 South Dakota – $6,900,000 Kansas- $6,700,000 North Dakota – $4,999,900 Delaware – $4,850,000 Nebraska – $3,750,000

The prices are for home listings active as of Thursday. To see photos of the homes, see the actual list.