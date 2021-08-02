What’s happening around northwest Florida: Traffic improvements and big trucks

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Traffic improvements, a community event and giveaway, and big trucks are all making news in Northwest Florida this week. Here’s News 5’s Drexel Gilbert with what’s happening around town.

A final public meeting to discuss improvements to an important school traffic artery will be held Tuesday from 5:30-7 p.m. at Longleaf Elementary School, 2600 Longleaf Drive in Pensacola. Longleaf Drive is being redesigned to improve safety concerns that impact school traffic and surrounding neighborhoods. Public comments will be taken.

The City of Milton hosts National Night Out Tuesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The event is designed to, in part, strengthen relationships between the community and law enforcement. This year, it will be both drive-through and walk-up at the Milton Community Center on Byrom Street. Food bags and school supplies will be handed out. For more information, call Vince Nguyen at 850-564-2253. To learn more about the National Night Out, click here.

And, Destin’s annual Big Truck Day will be held in the Destin Community Center parking lot from 9-11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6. The event showcases the unique trucks that are at work in the Destin community. It’s free and is open to kids of all ages. For more information, click here.