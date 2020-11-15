Whata-sweater! Whataburger releases 2020 Christmas pullover

by: Russell Falcon

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The holidays just got a little more orange.

Just in time for Christmas season, iconic Texas fast-food chain Whataburger has unveiled its holly jolly 2020 Christmas sweater.

Bearing wreaths, trees, string lights and the Whataburger logo, the pullover is instantly Instagrammable. The company’s other holiday apparel includes socks, scarves and ‘Merry Christmas’ table tents.

The 2020 Christmas sweater is priced at $42.99.

