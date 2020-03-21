What type of weather can you expect this spring?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Spring has sprung! What type of weather can we expect this spring? News 5 Colleen Peterson spoke with Brandon Black, NWS Mobile Meteorologist, about what the models are saying as well as the type of patterns we typically see in the Spring.

“It is very common for us to get some of our bigger severe weather outbreaks especially late March and early April,” Brandon explained. “The big key factor is that southerly flow, that is where we get a lot of moisture and instability that we need for basically energy for severe storms to occur,” Brandon explained.

In early April we can start to see our 90 degree days with average daytime high temperatures in the 80s. The seasonal outlook for Spring is looking fairly average. We are not anticipating a large deviation from average in the temperatures or precipitation values over the next three months.

We do start to see uptick with flooding potential with the type of patterns we typically see in the Spring. It is common to have a High pressure sitting in the SE with a southerly flow pumping in the moisture into our atmosphere. It is also common to have a few possible strong cold fronts pass through the Gulf.

Severe weather season is typically from March to April. Warm temperatures with a saturated environment are two of the main ingredients that could produce thunderstorms. Those ingredients mixing with a passing cold front that provides lifting could possibly bring Severe Weather to the Gulf Coast.

LATEST STORIES