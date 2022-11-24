(WKRG) — A record number of shoppers will scour stores for deals from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday this year, according to the National Retail Federation. If you’re one of the 166.3 million Americans expected to shop, you’ll need to know when to get started on Black Friday.

Black Friday is known for door-busting deals and, often, chaos. Luckily, we offer some help navigating the best deals during 2022’s biggest shopping weekend.

While the kick-off to the holiday shopping season is expected to draw huge crowds, some experts are uncertain about how inflation will impact consumer buying habits. If you’re searching for deals with inflation in mind, check out our guide to deciding if Black Friday deals are worth it.

Black Friday 2022: Store Hours

Walmart – opens 6 a.m.

Best Buy – opens 5 a.m.

Target – opens 7 a.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods – 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Academy Sports + Outdoors – 5 a.m.

Lowe’s – 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Home Depot – 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

TJ Maxx – opens 7 a.m.