What's Working: Learning in nature's classroom

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) -- In tonight's What's Working, we take you inside a unique career-tech program at Daphne High School. It's called AgriScience. The students are learning more than just reading and writing. Their classroom is outdoors in nature's classroom. It's all about hands-on learning. They tend to plants in several large greenhouses on campus and have planted a pollinator garden. They even take care of farm animals like chickens.

Student Jassmine Morrison says her AgriScience class is her favorite.

"We can go outside and work with our hands. We won't have to sit in a classroom and learn about things. We can go outside and experience them."

Instructor, Dr. Elizabeth Anderton says most students will not find a career in agriculture, but the skills they are learning will be ones they can take with them forever.

"Just the idea that it's so doable. It's not expensive and it's fun. Just the job of watching something grow, They will take them forever."

Some of the fruits and vegetables the students grow will be donated to Prodisee Pantry. Anderton says the classes are very task-oriented. The students have to complete projects, even during holidays and summers. If not, the plants will die! She says it's amazing how much pride the students take in what they are growing.

Anderton says they are always looking for help from the community with supplies. Here is a list of some of the things they are always looking for: shovels, hoes, and wheelbarrows, dirt such as compost, soil, and topsoil, mulch such as wood chips, gravel and large rocks to line the ditches and lay in the greenhouses. They are also looking for additional sponsors to help purchase and complete their cedar fence.

If you have supplies to donate, you can contact Dr. Elizabeth Anderton at ekanderton@gmail.com.

Anderton says they are also thankful for the many grants the program has received. This is a list that she sent WKRG about where the grant money is being used. We are copying it verbatim so that you can see all of the community partners who have helped out!