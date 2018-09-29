What's Working: Eagle Scout project goes high-tech Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) -- In tonight's What's Working, an Eagle Scout Project in our area has gone high tech. A fifteen-year-old Eagle Scout from Mobile created a new app to improve the visitor experience at one of our local landmarks.

David Brown is a sophomore at St. Paul's Episcopal School. For his project, he wrote an app that gives visitors a digital tour at Fort Gaines, on Dauphin Island. Fort Gaines was a place where some Confederate soldiers fought and lived during the Civil War. Brown's app is called "iTour Fort Gaines." Visitors download it for free. It gives them a guided tour of twenty-seven stops around the Fort.

"Starting two years ago, we came down here, took pictures, got books and the brochure and got people to talk to us to tell us what they were looking for and they would envision in the app," Brown said.

Brown said he chose to build an app for his project because he wanted to do something that people would use for decades. After visiting the Fort a few years ago, he realized that the information system in place was very antiquated. People would have to call a phone number at each stop on their visit to learn about the Confederate history that took place there. Brown wanted something easier, and the app was the answer. The app gives a brief synopsis of, for example, the sleeping quarter areas. It describes how soldiers slept on "mattresses" made of woven ropes.

Machelle Steiner works in the Fort Gaines welcome center and gift shop. She says the iTour Fort Gaines ap is getting rave reviews.

"Once we tell them it was created for us by an Eagle Scout, they feel the need to come in and tell us how great it is," Steiner said.

Brown feels proud of all his hard work.

"I feel a huge sense of accomplishment knowing that they are using a tour system that I created every day," he said.

Brown is trying to raise $2,000 to pay for his project. That includes app development fees, signs that he had made to place on landmarks around the Fort, and a donation to the Fort for upgrades. As an Eagle Scout, he is responsible for raising the funds. Here is a link to his gofundme page if you would like to make a donation.



