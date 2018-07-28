"This helps me stay strong." City Councilwoman Gina Gregory's public battle with cancer Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Gina Gregory works out at Personal Training and Nutrition in Mobile with trainer, Mike Horn. As you see here, she's kicking cancer's behind! [ + - ] Video

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- In tonight's What's Working, we check in with Mobile City Councilwoman Gina Gregory as she battles breast cancer. She has gone public as she undergoes cancer treatment. She wants to take the fear out of breast cancer treatment so that other women know they can do it too! Gregory has allowed our cameras as well as a crew from the Mitchell Cancer Institute to document her cancer journey.

Aside from the day she was diagnosed with breast cancer this past spring, Gregory says the day she had her head shaved has been the most traumatic. She knew that she would need to shave it eventually, but it was difficult to see clumps of hair keep coming out.

"It's a little traumatic, maybe a lot traumatic," Gregory said. She felt relieved when the actual shaving process was over!

Gregory is also changing her eating habits and taking more time to work out. She does personal training sessions with Mike Horn with Personal Training and Nutrition in West Mobile. These are things she says she tried to do before the cancer diagnosis but is making more of an effort now.

"Having cancer makes you think more about it and want to do better, which is what I am doing," she said.

Gregory said going public with her battle has helped her through the process. She even sometimes broadcasts on Facebook Live during her chemo treatments.

"Being a role model or anything else, if I can be that kind of person for anyone, it is worth it. It is truly worth it to let people know they can do it do. That's the important thing. You can do it too."