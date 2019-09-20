What does the hurricane cone of uncertainty actually mean?

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Living on the Gulf Coast, most of us are used to seeing the hurricane track or cone of uncertainty that the National Hurricane Center produces either on TV or online. What does this cone actually mean?

News 5’s Caroline Carithers spoke with Don Shepherd, a senior forecaster at the National Weather Service in Mobile about this topic.

Shepherd explains, “The cone of uncertainty that you’ve all seen on TV is the most likely track of the center of the storm two-thirds of the time.” So two out of three times, statistically the center of the storm will be within the forecast cone.

With that being said, that uncertainty is improving. For example, with recent Hurricane Dorian, the center of the storm never passed outside of the National Hurricane Center’s forecast track. So while it verifies two-thirds of the time right now, research is being done on how much that has improved.

The most common misconception with the cone of uncertainty is that if you are outside of the cone, you won’t see impacts. Shepherd tells us that this is not true when he says that impacts often are felt well outside that cone. He also reminds us that the cone is where the center of the storm could go. So if you live on the outer edge of the track, you could still see the center of the system. Always monitor these storms closely because four or five days out, sometimes the cone is over 400 miles wide!

Always stay informed and have a plan, especially during hurricane season! Watch the video for more details!