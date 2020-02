WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police officers have one in custody after responding to an alleged stabbing at Olive Garden Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call just before 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of Kemp Boulevard.

Wichita Falls police officers have one in custody after responding to an alleged stabbing at Olive Garden Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.

First responders treated a male victim in the parking lot with non-life-threatening injuries, and officials found the weapon underneath an SUV in the parking lot.

