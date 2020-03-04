West Virginia man sentenced to 205-755 years in prison for filming infant sexual abuse

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County prosecutors say Richard Smith II was sentenced to a total of 205 to 775 years in prison on charges of first-degree sexual abuse, four counts of first-degree sexual assault and five counts of sexual abuse by a parent or guardian. He was convicted in Kanawha County Circuit Court earlier this year.
According to the criminal complaint, Smith and the child’s grandmother, Roseanna Thompson were in custody of an infant family member at their home in Kanawha County Feb. 19, 2015. The criminal complaint alleges Smith and Thompson sexually assaulted and abused the female infant. They were arrested in May 2018.
The complaint also says that Smith and Thompson filmed themselves during the sexual assault and abuse of the infant. According to West Virginia State Police, the video was found in Smith’s home.
Thompson’s trial is scheduled for April 27.
