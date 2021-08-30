“We’re going to get through this together,” Gov. Edwards gives Hurricane Ida update morning after

An abandoned vehicle is half submerged in a ditch next to a near flooded highway as the outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Bay Saint Louis, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Nearly 24 hours after Hurricane Ida’s landfall in Southeastern Louisiana, cities and parishes are left devastated. More than one million people are without power, and the extent of damage beyond that is still to be determined.

Gov. John Bel Edwards addressed the State of Louisiana in a video posted to his Facebook Monday morning, the day after the storm tore through the state’s Gulf Coast region.

“Obviously, Hurricane Ida packed a very powerful punch. She came in and did everything that was advertised, unfortunately,” Edwards said. For the most part, Louisiana’s levees performed well, according to Edwards. However, storm surges, flooding, and intense wind left major impacts. “We know that individuals are out there waiting to be rescued because their homes are not inhabitable. In many places, we have floodwaters that are encroaching upon those homes. Please know that we have thousands of people out right now with highwater vehicles and boats that are doing search and rescue. We have dozens of helicopters up, and that’s just from the state’s side. We know that all the local first responders are performing heroically now as well. We’re going to do everything we can to get to all the individuals that need help. Please, if you’re able to do so, check on your neighbors, check on elderly family members, and so forth, and do everything that you can until help is able to arrive. We’re going to get through this together.” Gov. Edwards

Edwards said that electricity and water will be restored as soon as possible, but there is no solid timeline of when that may happen. He also said that the cleanup process will likely be a long one.

He also said that search and rescue is the first priority, and then work to restore things back to normal can begin.