(CNN Newsource) — Wendy’s brand new breakfast menu consists of nine sandwiches, including a morning edition of its famed Baconator.
There are three new sandwiches served on croissants, biscuits and classic buns with eggs and meat.
It’s also debuting a maple bacon chicken croissant and a honey butter chicken biscuit.
New side dishes include potato wedges and sausage gravy.
There’s also a new blend of coffee and an iced Frosty-ccino.
LATEST STORIES:
- Wendy’s officially joins breakfast game with full menu
- ‘Judge Judy’ to end after 25 years on the air
- Blue Bell ‘out-doughs’ itself with new, limited-edition flavor
- Babies dressed up as ‘leaplings’ to honor their rare Leap Day birthdays
- Obama calls to congratulate Biden on South Carolina win