Well-known retired doctor and pastor dies

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The death of Dr. Ollie Powe III on Tuesday, Dec. 1, was a “peaceful transition, although unexpected” his daughter said. Marcia Westry says her father’s passing is not COVID-19 related.

“He was a humble guy. He was well respected in his field and loved by many,” said Westry.

Powe practiced optometry for more than 40 years. His family credits him with opening the first black-owned private optometric practice, Opticare Vision Center, in Prichard Mall in 1977.

He also pastored several local churches.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Small’s Mortuary in Mobile.

https://www.smallsmortuary.com/memorials/dr-ollie-powe/4445481/obituary.php

LATEST STORIES