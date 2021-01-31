Well-known Mobile event venue owner loses battle with COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Heather Pfefferkorn, owner of the well-known event venue The Pillars in midtown Mobile, has passed away after a battle with COVID-19.

Pfefferkorn’s husband David posted on her Facebook account that she died at 6:08 p.m. Saturday.

Her biography on the Pillars of the Mobile website says Heather was born and raised in Illinois and moved to the South to attend the College of Art at East Carolina University. She had almost 25 years of experience in the Special Events and Hospitality Industry.

“Southern Hospitality & Entertaining has always been my passion…a passion that jump-started a career path that has allowed me to combine my creativity with my aptitude for organization and project management,” Heather wrote on The Pillars website. “I love bringing people together and creating memories that bring joy and laughter…memories that last a lifetime.”

Pfefferkorn took over operations there on April 1, 2015, and opened A Great Southern Event Venue.

Pfefferkorn was well-known in the Mobile community, and she actively documented her experience with COVID-19 on her Facebook page. Her last post described her struggles with the virus and wait times in the emergency room.

“I spent 24 hours in the ER and the hallway until I finally received a bed last night. Doctors are struggling with figuring out if the Covid pneumonia is viral or bacterial and how to treat it. They said my lungs are liked cracked glass. I am having the most difficulty with breathing. My potassium is dangerously low and I am dehydrated. Working on building up some strength. Again, thank you all for your love and prayers.” Heather Pfefferkorn

The Pillars held a special place in Pfefferkorn’s heart. She told AL.com in 2015, “When people come through to see it, everyone has a memory. They’ll say, ‘That’s where we had our first date,’ or ‘This window is where I got engaged.'”

A GoFundMe has been created to help Pfefferkorn’s husband with medical and funeral expenses. In her honor, friends are placing flowers on the front steps of The Pillars at 1757 Government St.