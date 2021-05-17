Trapped cat rescued from undercarriage of Isaac Yiadom’s car

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Firefighters in Florida were called to rescue a cat — not out of a tree, but from the undercarriage of a car owned by New York Giants cornerback Isaac Yiadom, officials said.

Rescue workers responded to Yiadom’s home Sunday morning, according to a Facebookpost by the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department.

Firefighters jacked up the Maserati and partially disassembled the car to reach the small tabby, which was stuck above the rear differential. The cat didn’t appear to be injured.

Yiadom was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2018 and then traded to the Giants in September.