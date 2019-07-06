Patron tackles Australian robber with bar stool, pot plant

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — A patron at a hotel on Australia’s Gold Coast has foiled a holdup by attacking the robber with a bar stool and a pot plant.

A video release by the Queensland police shows a hooded man enter the Mermaid Beach Hotel in the early hours of Friday morning and threaten a female employee with a machete.

While the woman goes behind the counter, a 29-year-old patron picks up a bar stool and throws it at the man, followed by a pot plant.

A short time later the robber flees the hotel, chased by the patron. Outside the hotel, the patron tackled the robber, forcing him to drop his cash.

The robber managed to escape and is still at large.