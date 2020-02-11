Missing woman’s remains found at North Carolina landfill; police believe she was dumpster diving when dumpster was serviced

Weird

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Authorities have found the remains of a missing North Carolina woman caught on camera getting into a dumpster but never getting out before the dumpster was serviced, according to Montgomery County Sheriff Chris Watkins.

Crews have been searching for the remains of 30-year-old Stephanie Cox, of Burlington, at the Uwharrie Environmental landfill for the past three days, Watkins said.

On Monday, crews found Cox’s remains.

Burlington police said videos showed Cox arriving at Five Below alone on Jan. 30. No one else is seen on the property until the truck arrives to service the dumpster.

Family members told police that it was not uncommon for Cox to collect items from local dumpsters.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories